Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the lowest is $1.93 billion. Hilton Worldwide reported sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year sales of $8.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.71 billion to $9.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.64.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $506,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,330,166.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,800 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,946,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,271,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,916,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,550.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,385,000 after buying an additional 1,423,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,497,000 after buying an additional 1,170,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,720,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,257. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.39. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $114.70 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

