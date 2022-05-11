Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to Post $2.55 EPS

Equities analysts expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.68. Johnson & Johnson posted earnings of $2.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year earnings of $10.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.49 to $11.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.57.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $176.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,138,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,982,312. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $463.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

