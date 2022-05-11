Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Will Announce Earnings of $3.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.41 and the lowest is $3.19. Owens Corning reported earnings of $2.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year earnings of $11.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $12.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $12.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OC. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

OC stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.11. 47,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,964. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $109.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 32.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 7.6% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

