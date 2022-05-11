Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) to Announce $1.59 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the lowest is $1.48. Principal Financial Group reported earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Principal Financial Group.

StockNews.com began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFG traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.07. 1,358,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,696. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

