Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.29 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) to report sales of $5.29 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.08 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber posted sales of $3.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full year sales of $20.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.82 billion to $21.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $21.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.20 billion to $21.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Nomura raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 60.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,081,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195,015 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 330.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,936,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791,117 shares during the last quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,178,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,117,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,825,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

GT stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,437,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,788,321. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

