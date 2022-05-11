Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $443.01 Million

Brokerages expect Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) to post $443.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $451.29 million and the lowest is $437.75 million. Vectrus reported sales of $470.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vectrus.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $419.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.00 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 16.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on VEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

VEC traded down $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.03. 63,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average of $42.85. Vectrus has a 12-month low of $33.65 and a 12-month high of $55.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEC. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 52.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 572,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after purchasing an additional 197,215 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vectrus by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,953,000 after buying an additional 65,339 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 95.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 127,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 62,536 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 9.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 683,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after purchasing an additional 60,561 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,738,000 after purchasing an additional 53,841 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vectrus (Get Rating)

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vectrus (VEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.