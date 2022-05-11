Zacks: Analysts Expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) to Post $0.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.26. Bally’s posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.92 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. Bally’s’s revenue was up 185.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

Shares of Bally’s stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $22.61. The company had a trading volume of 859,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,042. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $59.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bally’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Bally’s by 218.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 30,951 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bally’s by 83.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 23,219 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Bally’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,762,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Bally’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

