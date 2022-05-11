Zacks: Analysts Expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.01 billion and the lowest is $1.79 billion. Citizens Financial Group reported sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year sales of $7.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $7.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $9.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,959,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,971,267,000 after buying an additional 393,060 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $910,353,000 after purchasing an additional 606,445 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,140,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,411,000 after purchasing an additional 69,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $510,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,713,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,347,613. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.20. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $37.97 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

About Citizens Financial Group (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

