Zacks: Analysts Expect Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Valley National Bancorp reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,315,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,264. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

