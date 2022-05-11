Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Will Post Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.12. Bio-Techne reported earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year earnings of $7.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $7.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $501.29.

NASDAQ TECH traded down $12.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $338.67. 248,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,482. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $337.90 and a 1 year high of $543.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 106.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,835,000 after buying an additional 42,097 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 122.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 49.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,048,000 after acquiring an additional 32,958 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

