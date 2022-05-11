Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) will announce $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings per share of $1.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.93 to $10.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 30.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.70.

In other news, Director Chris Avery bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $131.55 per share, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth $90,072,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $66,907,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $21,407,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 443,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,946,000 after buying an additional 153,259 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,405,000 after buying an additional 102,683 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFR opened at $125.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

