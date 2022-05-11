Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.28). CymaBay Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

CBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $5.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 380,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 80,052 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

