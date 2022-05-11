Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.95 Million

Posted by on May 11th, 2022

Analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONEGet Rating) to post sales of $49.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.60 million and the highest is $50.30 million. HarborOne Bancorp reported sales of $54.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year sales of $205.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $202.90 million to $207.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $217.10 million, with estimates ranging from $212.80 million to $221.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 7.47%.

HONE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $705,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $570,755.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,053 shares of company stock worth $4,980,755 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 118,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 24,212 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 824.8% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 97,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 87,278 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth $376,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.71. 125,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,085. The company has a market capitalization of $702.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.74. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.