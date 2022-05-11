Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.95 Million

Analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) to post sales of $49.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.60 million and the highest is $50.30 million. HarborOne Bancorp reported sales of $54.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year sales of $205.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $202.90 million to $207.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $217.10 million, with estimates ranging from $212.80 million to $221.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 7.47%.

HONE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $705,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $570,755.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,053 shares of company stock worth $4,980,755 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 118,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 24,212 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 824.8% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 97,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 87,278 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth $376,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.71. 125,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,085. The company has a market capitalization of $702.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.74. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

