Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79. Lindsay posted earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lindsay.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Lindsay news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $283,989.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,965.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lindsay by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNN stock opened at $125.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.79. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $118.28 and a twelve month high of $179.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

About Lindsay (Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindsay (LNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.