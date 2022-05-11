Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.54. Outfront Media reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on OUT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Outfront Media in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

OUT opened at $20.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average is $26.15. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 240.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 344,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 265.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 33,185 shares during the period.

About Outfront Media (Get Rating)

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

