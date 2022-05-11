Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) to Announce -$0.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) will report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.29). Pacific Biosciences of California posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 130.14%. The business had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PACB shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $37,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,464 shares of company stock valued at $72,999 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 280.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 748,630 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $748,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 31,223 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,321,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.71. 1,085,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,943,008. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.36. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

