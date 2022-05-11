Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to Announce $1.19 EPS

Brokerages forecast that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) will report $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. Kroger also reported earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kroger will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

NYSE:KR traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.33. 356,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,580,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.74. Kroger has a 52 week low of $35.91 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $6,429,570.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Kroger by 81.6% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 179.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

