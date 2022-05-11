Zacks: Brokerages Expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) will report $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. H&R Block reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.36. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of HRB stock traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.41. 6,354,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,425. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $28.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 2,416.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

