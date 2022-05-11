Zacks: Brokerages Expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) will post $1.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Insperity posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year sales of $5.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $5.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Insperity.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.19. Insperity had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $727,012.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,977 shares in the company, valued at $71,950,549.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $3,504,815.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,700,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Insperity by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 8.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 10.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,530. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.27 and a 200 day moving average of $106.20. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44. Insperity has a 1 year low of $82.82 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

Insperity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insperity (NSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.