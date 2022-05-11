Zacks: Brokerages Expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to Post $3.44 EPS

Posted by on May 11th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCCGet Rating) to report earnings per share of $3.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.02. WESCO International reported earnings of $2.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $13.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.07 to $15.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $16.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 3.07%. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share.

WCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.33.

WCC stock opened at $128.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.99 and its 200-day moving average is $127.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $93.80 and a 1 year high of $144.43.

In other WESCO International news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,992,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in WESCO International by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 162,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,405,000 after purchasing an additional 24,235 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth $18,388,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 80,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after acquiring an additional 54,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,308,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International Company Profile (Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WESCO International (WCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.