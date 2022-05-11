Zacks: Brokerages Expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to Post $3.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $3.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.02. WESCO International reported earnings of $2.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $13.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.07 to $15.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $16.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 3.07%. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share.

WCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.33.

WCC stock opened at $128.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.99 and its 200-day moving average is $127.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $93.80 and a 1 year high of $144.43.

In other WESCO International news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,992,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in WESCO International by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 162,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,405,000 after purchasing an additional 24,235 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth $18,388,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 80,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after acquiring an additional 54,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,308,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

