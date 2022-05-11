Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) to Sell

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BIO-PATH is developing leading-edge, patented, liposomal drug delivery systems, with two clinical cancer drug candidates ready for the clinic and a third siRNA cancer drug undergoing final pre-clinical development. Bio-Path’s drug delivery technology distributes nucleic acid drugs systemically, throughout the human body, via simple intravenous infusion. The delivery technology can be applied both to double stranded and single stranded nucleic acid compounds with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of cancer and other diseases where drugable targets of disease are well characterized. “

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Path in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

BPTH stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 68,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,694. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.75.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 38,041 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Path (Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Path (BPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.