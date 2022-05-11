Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $83.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.20.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $67.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.22. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.41, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 143.18%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $336,883,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,810,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,606,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,782 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $108,822,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,251,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,910,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,377,000 after purchasing an additional 959,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

