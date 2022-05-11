Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Titan International (NYSE:TWI) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Titan International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, April 24th.

NYSE:TWI opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Titan International has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $951.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.14.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Titan International had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Titan International will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $562,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after acquiring an additional 730,033 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Titan International by 423.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 568,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 460,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Titan International by 848.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 408,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Titan International by 396.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 341,999 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Titan International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,341,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,418,000 after buying an additional 258,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

