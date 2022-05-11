Zeepin Price Reaches $0.0003 (ZPT)

Zeepin (ZPT) traded down 29.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $161,728.55 and approximately $25,335.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zeepin has traded down 43% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.91 or 0.00535991 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,038.01 or 1.96329312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00030744 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,220.06 or 0.07259790 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

