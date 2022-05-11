Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $51.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.07, but opened at $19.10. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 3,000 shares traded.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 4,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $237,738.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,389,830 in the last three months. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 15,413 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average of $57.78. The company has a market capitalization of $893.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.72.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.