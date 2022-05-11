Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.52-$6.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.Ziff Davis also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.52-6.79 EPS.

Shares of ZD stock opened at $79.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. Ziff Davis has a fifty-two week low of $76.70 and a fifty-two week high of $147.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.22. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $315.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ziff Davis will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ziff Davis from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

