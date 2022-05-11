Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZIONP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on June 15th

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2556 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
NASDAQ ZIONP opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $30.00.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
