Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. Zoetis reported sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year sales of $8.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $8.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $9.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.98%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.88.

ZTS stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,354,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,258. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $159.08 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.17.

In related news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,622 shares of company stock worth $9,995,351. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

