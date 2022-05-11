Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,115 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Zoetis worth $62,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.88.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,622 shares of company stock worth $9,995,351. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.10. 11,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,776. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.08 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

