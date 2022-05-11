Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Trading Down 8.4%

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.55. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.68.

About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY)

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services segments.

