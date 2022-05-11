Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $155.88

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $155.88 and last traded at $157.32, with a volume of 57783 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.94.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of -57.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $1,494,336.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,160 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 20.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Finally, First Washington CORP raised its stake in Zscaler by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

