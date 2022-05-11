Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Gap Down to $10.05

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.05, but opened at $9.59. Zuora shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 15,902 shares trading hands.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zuora presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.74.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The company had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $145,744.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,611.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,206 shares of company stock worth $830,044 in the last 90 days. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Zuora by 735.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zuora by 349.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora Company Profile (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

