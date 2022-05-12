-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for NuCana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.12). NuCana reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NuCana.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NCNA. Cowen downgraded NuCana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NuCana from $22.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in NuCana during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NuCana during the third quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in NuCana by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 35,069 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NuCana by 191.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 33,497 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in NuCana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCNA opened at $0.60 on Monday. NuCana has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04.

NuCana Company Profile (Get Rating)

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

