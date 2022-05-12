-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.43). Canopy Growth posted earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.60 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGC. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays downgraded Canopy Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

CGC stock opened at $4.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.98. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 256.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

