$0.29 EPS Expected for Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) to announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.32. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sterling Check.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.

STER has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Sterling Check from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sterling Check currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.78.

Sterling Check stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.90. 10,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,733. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Sterling Check has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $28.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STER. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,556,386,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,209,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Check in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,656,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,167,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,413,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

