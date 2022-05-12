$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.71. Graco posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Graco.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 22.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 52,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Graco by 14.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 60.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Graco by 1.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 527,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.66. 6,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,734. Graco has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.74%.

About Graco (Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graco (GGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.