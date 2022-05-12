$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brady’s earnings. Brady posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brady will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brady.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE BRC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.71. The company had a trading volume of 225,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,898. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.56. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

In other news, VP Russell Shaller bought 10,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.50 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Brady by 13.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Brady by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brady by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brady by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brady by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 795,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,815,000 after acquiring an additional 398,093 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brady Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

