$0.96 EPS Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.04. Ball reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLL shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ball from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.38.

In other Ball news, Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $228,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,808,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,484,628,000 after purchasing an additional 110,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ball by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,845,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,169,000 after acquiring an additional 160,701 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ball by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,998 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Ball has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.39%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

