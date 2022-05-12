-$1.19 EPS Expected for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.96). SpringWorks Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.97) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($3.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.04) to ($3.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.34. The stock had a trading volume of 562,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,249. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.61. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $89.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 52.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $468,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

