$1.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) to report $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. Amdocs reported earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.29. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DOX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Amdocs by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 10,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

DOX traded up $5.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.93. 1,696,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,162. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

