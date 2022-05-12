$1.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. Minerals Technologies reported earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $519.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. CL King lowered their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

MTX traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.07. 632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,009. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.05. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.30.

About Minerals Technologies (Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.