$1.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) will announce $1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the lowest is $1.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $8.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $7.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.91.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $3,086,781.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.23. 31,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $112.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

