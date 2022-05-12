$1.96 EPS Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.96 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.07. Northern Trust reported earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $8.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.07 to $9.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NTRS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

Shares of NTRS stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.08. 9,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,710. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $101.68 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,419,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,844,366,000 after buying an additional 233,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,602,000 after purchasing an additional 284,401 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,138,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $831,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51,625 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,814,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,626,000 after purchasing an additional 72,434 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,704,000 after acquiring an additional 58,974 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

