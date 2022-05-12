13,786 Shares in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Bought by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in ABB by 93.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth $1,214,000. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,531,000. Institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Oddo Bhf upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

NYSE:ABB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,546,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,966. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $27.74 and a one year high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). ABB had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is 22.75%.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

