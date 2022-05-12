$145.04 Million in Sales Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) to report sales of $145.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $193.90 million and the lowest is $107.00 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $126.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $630.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $580.14 million to $728.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $659.85 million, with estimates ranging from $612.62 million to $721.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.22. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IONS. TheStreet raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $272,087.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,525 shares of company stock worth $302,085. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IONS traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.28. 35,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,850. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

