149,898 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Purchased by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 149,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,750,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 6.9% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,596,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,155,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,900,000. Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,542,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,082,000.

Shares of DFUS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.39. The stock had a trading volume of 674,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,798. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average of $48.86. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $52.22.

