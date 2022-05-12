15,341 Shares in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Acquired by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 846.9% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,409,000 after buying an additional 25,444,638 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 258.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,922,000 after buying an additional 3,230,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $84,703,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at $41,644,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,961,000. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marqeta alerts:

NASDAQ:MQ traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,948,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,786,788. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.15.

Marqeta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.