$172.01 Million in Sales Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) to report sales of $172.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $171.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $172.30 million. Employers reported sales of $171.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full year sales of $685.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $673.88 million to $697.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $738.80 million, with estimates ranging from $723.09 million to $754.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.21). Employers had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Employers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Employers from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE EIG traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.99. The company had a trading volume of 147,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,972. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average is $40.24. Employers has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $43.82. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. Employers’s payout ratio is presently 31.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIG. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Employers by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Employers by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,903,000 after buying an additional 17,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Employers by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,452,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

