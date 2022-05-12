1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1stdibs.Com updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock remained flat at $$5.75 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 697,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,291. 1stdibs.Com has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 1stdibs.Com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

