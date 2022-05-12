1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1stdibs.Com updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock remained flat at $$5.75 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 697,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,291. 1stdibs.Com has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 1stdibs.Com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
About 1stdibs.Com (Get Rating)
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.
