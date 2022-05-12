$2.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) will announce $2.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.19 billion. Packaging Co. of America reported sales of $1.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year sales of $8.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $8.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Packaging Co. of America.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.86.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,854 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $165,196,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $131,412,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,904,000 after buying an additional 514,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,258,000 after acquiring an additional 469,501 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.41. 8,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,905. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $168.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

About Packaging Co. of America (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Packaging Co. of America (PKG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.